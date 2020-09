Armstrong Bakam, Bauchi Senator Isa Hamma Misau, another political supporter of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party and rejoined the All Progressives Congress. Misau, who represented Bauchi Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, announced his defection back to APC during a meeting with the APC

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper