Kelvin Ekerete Nigerias heavyweight boxing sensation, Efe Ajagba, improved his unbeaten boxing record to 14-0-11 with a unanimous decision win over Johnnie Rice on Sunday despite fighting with an injured elbow. The fight is Ajagbas debut for new promoters Top Rank, after spending three years with former promoters Ringstar Sports and going unbeaten in 13







Source: Punch Newspaper