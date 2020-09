Adeyinka Adedipe, Benin The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Mabel Oboh, in the Edo State election has expressed disappointment over her inability to vote due to ill-health. Oboh, who is from the Edo Central Senatorial District of the state, said she left Benin for Lagos State for medical care when her health deteriorated.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper