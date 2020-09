Saheed Olugbon and Femi Dawodu There is wild jubilation in Edo State over the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party. INECs Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, had declared the incumbent governor Obaseki winner of the 2020 Edo State Governorship Election on Sunday. Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival,







Source: Punch Newspaper