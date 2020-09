Sampson Itode, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Police Command has on Saturday dispelled speculations that the recent arrest of the Gokana council boss, Paul Kobani, was connected to the investigations of the late notorious armed robber and kidnapper, Honest Diigbara, otherwise called Bobisky. The State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, made the clarification, adding

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper