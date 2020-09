Matthew Ochei, Asaba A 30-year-old man, Onyinye Onwuka, has been shot dead following a scuffle over a land that has been in dispute between Obodogwugwu and Ugbolu communities in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. The PUNCH gathered that the victim, who was from Idigbe-Ocha quarters, Obodogwugwu in Okpanam community, was shot dead

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper