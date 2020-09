Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, on Monday attributed the partys defeat in the Edo State governorship election held on Saturday to what he called the unpleasant carriage and incoherent disposition of the partys former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. According to the result released by the







Source: Punch Newspaper