Kayode Oyero Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said he was optimistic up to three weeks ago that his party, the All Progressives Congress, would win the Edo State Governorship Election. He said opinion polls conducted had shown that the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, would win the election, adding that he didnt know what went wrong

Source: Punch Newspaper