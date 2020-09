Seven people were killed and four others injured in an attack in south-western Colombia on Sunday, local media reported. Seven young peoplewere massacred with grenades and gunshots, Senator Temistocles Ortega told broadcaster Caracol. The attack happened in Munchique, in the south-western state of Cauca. You have no alternatives in Cauca, Ortega said, adding

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper