Three killed, residents flee as soldiers allegedly raid Rivers communities

By
Headliners
-
7



Dennis Naku, Port Harcourt Three persons were feared dead, while two others were injured during an alleged joint security operation in some communities in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday. Our correspondent gathered that the joint security raid comprised the police, the military and members of a local security outfit, the Andoni



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR