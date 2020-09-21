Disney-actress-turned-drama-star, Zendaya has made history by becoming the youngest actress to bag an Academy Award. The 24-year-old star of HBOs Euphoria beat out acclaimed actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney, becoming the youngest to win best lead actress in a drama. The breathless actress, who was surrounded by a semicircle of teary-eyed supporters and
Source: Punch Newspaper
Zendaya becomes youngest actress to win Emmy (Full winners list)