Petrol scarcity looms as NARTO begins strike Tuesday

Union orders tanker drivers to suspend operations nationwide Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Petrol scarcity may surface across the country as the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners on Monday ordered tanker drivers nationwide to halt operations beginning from Tuesday, September 22, 2020. NARTO gave the directive in Abuja in protest against the Federal Governments ban on
Source: Punch Newspaper
