The Edo State governorship election held last Saturday, September 19, 2020 has been won and lost. Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party won his reelection bid by polling 307,955 votes to defeat his arch-rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, who had 223,619 votes; a difference of 84,336 votes. Obaseki also won

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper