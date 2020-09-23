Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners has suspended the two-day warning strike which it commenced on Tuesday. It halted the strike following the intervention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Department of State Services. On Monday NARTO ordered its members including tanker drivers nationwide to halt operations in protest
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Tanker owners halt strike as NNPC, DSS intervene