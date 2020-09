Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, said the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 which he recently signed into law would enhance transparency and corporate accountability and help the fight against corruption. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper