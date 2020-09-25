FG develops rapid response register for poor Nigerians

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Government through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office is developing a Rapid Response Register to scale up the enrollment of poor and vulnerable citizens in urban centres. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this in her remarks at the Open Government Partnership 2020 Virtual Leaders



