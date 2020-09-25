Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Government through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office is developing a Rapid Response Register to scale up the enrollment of poor and vulnerable citizens in urban centres. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this in her remarks at the Open Government Partnership 2020 Virtual Leaders
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today FG develops rapid response register for poor Nigerians