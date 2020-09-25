Niger residents threaten dams shutdown over poor power supply

Enyioha Opara, Minna Stakeholders in Niger State have threatened to shut down all hydroelectric dams in 21 days if the Abuja Electric Distribution Company fails to supply them with 24-hour electricity and pre-paid meters. The protesting stakeholders include the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, youth groups, religious leaders as well as the Association of



Source: Punch Newspaper

