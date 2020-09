Sodiq Oyeleke At least 30 people were injured in a gas explosion that occurred at Iju Ishaga, Lagos State on Thursday. It was learnt that 15 vehicles and 23 buildings were destroyed. Among the buildings affected are X and Y Event Center, a church, and a plank market. An eyewitness, Ikechukwu, said, We just heard

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper