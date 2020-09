Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Mr. Tunde Rahman, the Spokesman for All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu, says some chieftains of the APC supported Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Edo State governorship election because of the politics of 2023. Rahman said this in an article titled, Asiwaju Tinubu and Edo Election, published

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper