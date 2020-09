Top seed and former champion Simona Halep swept into the French Open second round on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Spanish world number 70 Sara Sorribes Tormo. Second-ranked Halep, who won the 2018 title, trailed 4-2 under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier but claimed the final 10 games to progress in 82







Source: Punch Newspaper