UPDATED: Nigerias Adesanya retains UFC title, knocks out Costa in second round

By
Headliners
-
1



Kelvin Ekerete Nigerian-born UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya Adesanya, retained his title with a second-round knockout of Brazilian Paulo Costa. The win is his 20th career MMA victory. There was less action in the first round as both MMA fighters traded few kicks and punches with Costa pressing the champion but throwing few shots. Adesanya



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR