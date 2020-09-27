UPDATED: Nigerias Adesanya retains UFC title, knocks out Costa in second round

Kelvin Ekerete Nigerian-born UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya Adesanya, retained his title with a second-round knockout of Brazilian Paulo Costa. The win is his 20th career MMA victory. There was less action in the first round as both MMA fighters traded few kicks and punches with Costa pressing the champion but throwing few shots. Adesanya
Source: Punch Newspaper
