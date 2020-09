Peter Dada, Akure A former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has described the administration of his successor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, as a disappointment. Mimiko, who is the national leader of Zenith Labour Party, said this during a campaign visit by the ZLP and its candidate in the October 10 Ondo State governorship election,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper