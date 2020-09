Sodiq Oyeleke The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party to play issue-based politics. He also warned PDP against spreading misinformation that he was not ready to account for the COVID-19 funds. The governor said this while responding to a request by PDP through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbodiyan.







Source: Punch Newspaper