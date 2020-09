Matthew Ochei and Dele Ogunyemi The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has formally defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party. Uduaghan re-joined the PDP at his Unit 1, Ward 6, at Abigborodo, his country home, and was accompanied to the venue by thousands of his supporters amid

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper