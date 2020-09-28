US should extend visa ban to family members of election riggers, others Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Adeyanju

The Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, tells ADELANI ADEPEGBA that the United States of America should impose stiffer sanctions on sponsors, families and beneficiaries of electoral violence in Nigeria Are you satisfied with the visa restrictions imposed by the United States on alleged sponsors of violence during the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship polls’ We are
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today US should extend visa ban to family members of election riggers, others...