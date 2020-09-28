US should extend visa ban to family members of election riggers, others Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Adeyanju

By
Headliners
-
2



The Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, tells ADELANI ADEPEGBA that the United States of America should impose stiffer sanctions on sponsors, families and beneficiaries of electoral violence in Nigeria Are you satisfied with the visa restrictions imposed by the United States on alleged sponsors of violence during the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship polls’ We are



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR