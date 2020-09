Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday, said his regime would not relent in its efforts to eradicate corruption in the country. He reiterated his position that if corruption is not eradicated, the menace would kill the country. He explained that Nigeria needs a corruption-free public sector to achieve transformation.

Source: Punch Newspaper