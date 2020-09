Bola Bamigbola, Osogbo A student of the University of Jos, Oyelakin Oyekunle, has emerged overall winner of Tunde Olatunji COVID-19 essay competition. At the presentation ceremony held in Osogbo, Oyekunle went home with a laptop while the best ten entries at the competition received certificate of participation. Speaking during the presentation of the prizes, the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper