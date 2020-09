Kuwaits emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, regarded as the architect of the nations modern foreign policy, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, according to the royal court. With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn the death of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, said Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper