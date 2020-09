Gbenga Odogun, Lokoja Retired judges in Kogi State have appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello to pay the gratuities of both living and dead judges. The immediate past Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kogi State, Hon. Kadi Zakariya Muhammad (retd.), made the call on Tuesday at a valedictory court session held at the state High

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper