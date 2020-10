Leke Baiyewu, Abuja A member of the House of Representatives, Shehu Beji, has raised the alarm over the migration of bandits towards the Federal Capital Territory. Bandits had recently attacked Tungan Maje area of Abuja where they kidnapped people and demanded ransom. Beji, at the plenary on Wednesday, had moved a motion titled, Call for

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper