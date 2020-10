Sodiq Oyeleke Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said the only thing that would give Nigerians unspeakable joy as the country turns 60 was the announcement of the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). He also claimed Buharis regime is the worst in Nigerias history. Fayose in his message to mark Nigerias 60th







Source: Punch Newspaper