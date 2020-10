Matthew Ochei, Asaba A kidnapped Catholic priest in Delta State, Rev. Fr. Jude Onyebadi, has been released. The priest was kidnapped by suspected herdsmen on his farm along the Isele-Uku/Issele-Mkpetime Road in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state. A source disclosed that Fr. Onyebadi was freed by his abductors around 7:30pm on







Source: Punch Newspaper