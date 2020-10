Olufemi Olaniyi, Ibadan The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Oyo State Agro Ranger Squad have arrested three alleged cattle rustlers with 18 cows at Kara Market in Ogbomosho. The Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Iskilu Akinsanya, said this while parading the suspects at the state command headquarters, Agodi







Source: Punch Newspaper