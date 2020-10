Erling Braut Haaland again demonstrated his deadly finishing by netting twice on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund climbed to second in the Bundesliga table with a 4-0 demolition of Freiburg. Dortmund bounced back from last weekends shock defeat at Augsburg as Haaland shone to leave him on 21 goals in 23 games for Dortmund since his







Source: Punch Newspaper