Princess Adedayo Adefulu is the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Graceco Industries Limited, a food production company in Lagos which was part of a recent project that produced the largest anniversary logo in the world. The project, which was championed by the Lagos State Government to commemorate Nigerias 60th Independence anniversary, put the country
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today How we baked record-breaking 60,000 cupcakes for Nigerias Independence anniversary Adefulu