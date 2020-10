Joseph Olaoluwa The General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, has said the agency is committed to ensuring that ferry operators utilise standardised life jackets. Emmanuel stated this while receiving a donation of life jackets from a Nigerian-based ride-hailing company, OsaGo, which offers payment systems to improve accessibility, transparency and safety in

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper