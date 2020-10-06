Adeboye: SMBLF replies Presidency, insists on restructuring

Friday Olokor, Abuja The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has described as very uncouth and rude warning, the statement issued by Garba Shehu against patriotic organisations and responsible individuals like the respected Pastor Enoch Adeboye that Nigeria should be restructured to avert a break-up. While insisting on restructuring, the organisation told the Presidency that



Source: Punch Newspaper

