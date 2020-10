Grace Edema Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has advised the graduates of Caleb University to be innovative and transform the world with the knowledge they have garnered. Adefisayo, who was the Convocation Lecturer at CULs 10th graduation ceremony, spoke on To Your Education, Add Innovation. She said, You have received an excellent

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper