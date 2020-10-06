FG probes N2.67bn school feeding funds found in private accounts

Friday Olokor, Abuja The Federal Government has ordered a full-scale investigation into the report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission about the theft of N2.67 billion meal subsidies released to the 104 Unity Colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown. The government said the investigation aims to establish the veracity of the claims
Source: Punch Newspaper
