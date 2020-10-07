Millions of Nigerians are extremely poor, says Osinbajo





Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday admitted that millions of Nigerians are extremely poor. He said elected leaders would be irresponsible if they dont collaborate and sort out what he called the nations life-threatening problems. Osinbajo said these at the closing of the two-day executive-legislative leadership retreat held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.







Source: Punch Newspaper