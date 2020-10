Leke Baiyewu, Abuja Two members of the House of Representatives have defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress. The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the plenary on Wednesday, read separate letters from Mr Ephraim Nwuzi, who is representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in Rivers State, and Mr David Abel representing Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna

Source: Punch Newspaper