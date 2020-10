John Alechenu, Abuja The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, on Tuesday, scored itself high while reviewing its activities since inauguration on June 22, 2020. The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, reeled out what his committee was able to achieve within the period in an address read

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper