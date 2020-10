A Nigerian rapper based in the United Kingdom, Olawale Hassan popularly known as Goldie 1, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a woman. According to bbc.com, the 33-year-old, who lives at Falcon Avenue, Grays, Essex, attacked the victim in Southend in 2017 after claiming he was a music producer, officers said.

Source: Punch Newspaper