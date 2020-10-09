Despite accusing NASS of waste, Buhari approves N100bn for constituency projects

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Despite accusing the National Assembly of being unable to account for the annual N100bn constituency project fund, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has again voted N100bn for the lawmakers Zonal Intervention Projects. This is contained in the 2021 budget proposal which was presented to the National Assembly by the President
Source: Punch Newspaper
