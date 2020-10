Sodiq Oyeleke The Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, has briefed the president, major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) on the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria. An aide to the president, Bashir Ahmad, made this known in a tweet on Friday. Ahmad assured Nigerians that the president would take an action in the best interest of Nigerians.

Source: Punch Newspaper