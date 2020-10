Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday said the flood currently ravaging parts of the country has affected two of the 11 local governments in the state, leaving 3,200 families displaced. Yahaya disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he had with the President, Major General Muhammadu

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper