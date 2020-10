Bola Bamigbola, Akure Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ondo governorship poll, Eyitayo Jegede, won his Igbogin/Isikan Ward 2, unit 9. He polled 220 votes against 60 recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu. The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, got seven votes. Details later

Source: Punch Newspaper