Kayode Oyero The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party and deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has lost his local government in the October 10 governorship poll in the state. Ajayi had won the Apoi Ward II, Unit 004, Idumado Quarters, Kiribo in the Ese Odo Local Government Area, with a wide margin having

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper