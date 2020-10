Kayode Oyero Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai, for criticising the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd). The PUNCH reports that Yakasai lambasted Buhari for not addressing Nigerians amid national outrage as well as days of online and offline protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper