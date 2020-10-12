BREAKING: Gridlock as #EndSARS protesters block Lekki toll gate

Kayode Oyero Despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, #EndSARS protesters on Monday morning hit the Lekki Toll Gate section of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State, to resume demonstrations. The protesters are demanding the release of all arrested protesters. The development led to early morning gridlock as commuters and



Source: Punch Newspaper

